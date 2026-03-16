Devin Booker recently debuted Arizona themed basketball shoes

The Phoenix Suns posted pictures to the social media accounts of star guard Devin Booker wearing Nike Book 2: University of Arizona PE shoes. The shoes are the traditional red and blue Arizona colors that include the cactus logo on the back and the iconic Nike Swoosh in silver.

Booker wore the Book 2: University of Arizona PE shoes in a 122-115 Phoenix loss at the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Below the red and blue on the top of the Book 2: University of Arizona PE shoes are a white trim with more red on the bottom. Booker has been a Nike athlete since he was drafted by Phoenix in 2015.

Nike issued an updated press release on the Nike Book 1 in November 2024. The Nike book one shoes are all orange. Per Nike product news, when the Book 1 was released, they began a partnership with Booker. The Nike Book shoes are part of the Nike signature family.

"The goal was to create something that would be timeless,” with the Nike Book 1 per the original press release. Nike continued, "To begin the design process of the Nike Book 1, Booker provided a handful of shoe silhouettes he found especially attractive, including the Air Force 1, Blazer, and AJ1."

Devin Booker in the Arizona Wildcats Nike Book 2 PE🔥



Book knows ball. pic.twitter.com/4zuV7yQx1O — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 14, 2026

Booker's outside inspiration for the Nike Biik 2

Booker also drew inspiration for the design of the Nike Book 1 from his restored 1972 Chevy Blazer K5. Nike followed with an extensive explanation about what went into the design of the Book 1 and the thought process of what the shoe provides.

As a Nike school, Arizona could eventually wear the Book 2s. Arizona is under contract with Nike through June 20, 2033, on an eight-year deal for $44 million. The deal provides Nike apparel, equipment and football for all 20 Arizona athletic programs.