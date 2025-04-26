Devyn Netz carries Arizona to win at San Diego State

Devyn Netz allowed three hits and hit a home run in the seventh inning as Arizona won 1-0 at San Diego State on Friday night. Arizona earned its third consecutive shutout after holding New Mexico State scoreless in both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Netz went the distance with five strikeouts to improve to 19-5 and earn her sixth complete game of the season. San Diego State pitcher Cece Cellura nearly matched Netz, also throwing a complete game, allowing the one run on five hits, with no walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

The game was truly a pitchers duel. Arizona had only three left on base and San Diego State finished with four. Neither team had more than one runner left on base in any inning. Both teams had to wait until the sixth inning to get a runner in scoring position.

Paige Dimler hit a pinch leadoff double in the sixth inning, but Dakota Kennedy lined into a double play, Regan Shockey singled, and Kaiah Altmeyer grounded out to first to end the inning for Arizona. Julie Holcomb singled and got to second on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, but Cali Decker struck out to end the inning for San Diego State.

an absolute laser to help herself out! 💥 pic.twitter.com/gzt7xCD1nc — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 26, 2025

Netz led off the top of the seventh inning with a home run down the left field line on a 1-1 pitch for the only run of the game. Arizona went down consecutively after Netz's HR. Netz struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh inning with an error in between to close the game for Arizona.

REGAN SHOCKEY ARE YOU KIDDING!!



Regan reaches over the wall to rob a home run! pic.twitter.com/OEfsTAfzgn — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 26, 2025

Arizona and San Diego State will finish the two-game series at noon Mountain Standard Time on Saturday. Houston hosts Arizona in a three-game series next weekend to finish the regular season. The Big XII Tournament is May 7-10 in Oklahoma City at Energy Field at Devon Park.