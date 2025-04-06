Devyn Netz hitting and pitching leads Arizona over Oklahoma State

Devyn Netz pitched five scoreless innings and her home run in the fifth inning extended the Arizona lead to 3-0 as the Wildcats beat Oklahoma State 3-0 on Sunday to win the weekend series. Arizona improved to 33-7 overall and 10-5 in the Big XII with the win. Oklahoma State dropped to 23-11 and 5-5.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Regan Shockey singled home Tayler Biehl. Netz's HR drove in Shockey in the bottom of the sixth inning, providing Arizona with a needed cushion to extend the lead to 3-0. Oklahoma State advanced a runner to third only twice in the game.

The best chance for Oklahoma State came in the top of the sixth inning when they loaded the bases with one out. Karli Godwin struck out swinging for the second out and Claire Timm grounded out to second base to end the inning. Aissa Silva got the final out of the sixth inning after Miranda Stoddard relieved Netz.

Netz pitched five innings, allowing two hits and three walks with one strikeout in five innings. Stoddard returned to the circle for the ninth inning. The complete line for Stoddard was 1.2 innings with two hits allowed and one strikeout to earn her first save. Netz improved to 15-4 with the win.

THE SERIES IS 𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒! 😼 pic.twitter.com/3bx0ABVxmC — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 6, 2025

Shockey led Arizona with two hits on Sunday. Megan Delgadill led Oklahoma State with two hits. Arizona took the series after run-ruling Oklahoma State 12-4 following a 4-2 loss on Friday night, two outs away from a win. Arizona is now in second place in the Big XII with Texas Tech pacing the conference at 11-1.

Arizona is off until Friday when they begin a three-game series at Kansas. Kansas is 17-16 overall and 4-7 in the Big XII. Arizona State and Kansas split the first two games of the weekend series with game three on Sunday afternoon.