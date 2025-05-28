Devyn Netz named 1st-team All-American as utility player

Devyn Netz was named first-team All-American by D1Softball as a utility player on Tuesday. Netz concluded her Arizona career as one of the best two-way players in college softball. As a fifth-year senior in 2025, Netz was 22-6 with a 2.25 earned run average and two saves and hit .347 with 19 home runs and 68 runs batted in.

Netz finished one HR shy of becoming the sixth player in the history of Division I softball to hit 20 HRs and win 20 games in a single season. After missing the 2024 season with an injury, Netz rebounded to have a great season. Netz's final season with Arizona landed her in the program record books.

Netz set the Arizona career record with eight saves and is the 59th All-American in program history. Arizona signed Netz as the sixth-ranked recruit nationally by Extra Inning Softball and fourteenth by FloSoftball. Netz became an elite hitter for Arizona in 2023 and 2025 after only receiving nine combined at-bats in 2021 and 2022.

Led by Netz Arizona finished second to Texas Tech in the Big XII during the regular season and in the conference tournament. Netz helped Arizona rally to earn comeback wins over Central Florida and Iowa State in the Big XII Tournament with two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs in both games.

Earning first-team All-American is another addition for Netz to her trophy case after being named the 2025 Big XII Player of the Year. Netz also earned second-team All-Pac 12 as a junior in 2023. The honors for Netz in 2025 came as she set career records as a hitter and a pitcher.

Netz leaves a huge void for Arizona and Caitlin Lowe, as it will likely take two players to replace her production as a hitter and pitcher. The Arizona career for Netz will go down as one of being patient waiting her turn and as an elite player in her final two seasons.