Dolphins draft Arizona OT Jonah Savaiinaea to protect Tua Tagavailoa

Arizona offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea was drafted earlier than some expected as the 37th overall pick, fifth in the second round, to the Miami Dolphins. Savaiinaea being selected in the second round made history for Arizona. The Wildcats have a first and second round pick in the same draft for the first time since 2000.

Running back Trung Canidate was the 31st overall pick by the St. Louis Rams with the last selection in the first round in the 2000 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns selected Wildcats' wide receiver Dennis Northcutt one pick later, 32nd overall, with the first pick in the second round.

This is the second consecutive year Miami has selected an offensive tackle in the second round. Miami selected Houston OT Patrick Paul 55th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Paul played in all 17 games with three starts during the 2024 season.

Savaiinaea played 345 snaps at left tackle and 364 at right tackle during the 2024 season, per Pro Football Focus. In 2023 Savaiinaea played 195 snaps at right guard and 693 at right tackle. Savaiinaea played all 790 snaps at right guard as a true freshman in 2022.

Savaiinaea provides Miami with versatility on the offensive line. Paul is the projected starting left tackle. Miami has veterans at the other OL positions. Aaron Brewer is the center, Liam Eichenberg the left guard, free agent signee James Daniels at right guard and Austin Jackson at right tackle.

Arizona had an offensive tackle selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft for the second consecutive season. Jordan Morgan was the 26th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Morgan played six games with one start before suffering an injury that ended his season in November.