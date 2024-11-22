Duke at Arizona 2024-25 history versus the odds and over/under
Duke at Arizona on Friday is night is the marquee game nationally. Fan Duel Sports book created a separate tab for Duke at Arizona at the top of their College Basketball Page. Arizona has been a consistent 1.5-point favorite over Duke throughout the week ahead of their game on Friday night.
Duke is plus 100 on the money line and Arizona is minus 120. The over/under is 160.5. Betting the over is minus 116 and the under is minus 104. Arizona enters Friday night with a 2-1 overall record and Duke is 3-1. Trends are difficult to determine this early in the season, but they are there.
Arizona is 1-2 versus the point spread in 2024-25. Arizona won 93-64 as a 34.5-point favorite over Canisius, beat Old Dominion 102-44 as a 33-point favorite and lost 103-88 at Wisconsin as a 4.5-point favorite. Arizona is averaging 94.3 points per game this season and allowing 70.3.
Two of the three Arizona games have eclipsed the over this season. The over/under for Canisius at Arizona was 156, it was 163 versus Old Dominion and 156 at Wisconsin. Arizona has been elite offensively through its first three games. The question versus Duke is how well Arizona holds up defensively.
Duke is 3-1 versus the point spread in 2024-25. Duke beat Maine 96-62 as a 32.5-point favorite Army 100-58 as a 34-point favorite and Wofford 86-35 as a 25.5-point favorite. Kentucky gave Duke their only loss this season 77-72 in between Army and Wofford with the Blue Devils favored by 5.5 points.
Duke's first two games this season went over and the last two went under. The over/under was 139.5 in its season opener versus Maine and 144 against Army 100-58. Duke and Kentucky had an over/under of 159.5 and Wofford was 148.5. Duke is averaging 88.5 PPG in 2024-25 and allowing 58.0
It is tough to determine much from any of the games Arizona and Duke have played this season entering their game on Friday night. Arizona should play much better at home than it did in the loss at Wisconsin last Friday. Duke is playing its first road game of the 2024-25 season.
Arizona won 78-73 at Duke in 2023 as a five-point underdog. The over/under was 155.5. Arizona has won the last three games outright versus Duke and covered the point spread dating to their 2011 win in the NCAA Tournament West Regional Semifinals. Duke has not beaten Arizona since the 2001 NCAA Championship Game.
The referees for Duke at Arizona will likely let the teams play far more than the officials who called 63 combined fouls leading to Arizona and Wisconsin with a combined 87 free throw attempts in Madison. Arizona and Duke are two of the most talented teams nationally.