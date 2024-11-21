Duke at Arizona: How to watch, odds and series history
Arizona hosts Duke on Friday night in the second of a home-and-home series that began in 2023. Arizona won 78-73 at Duke in 2023. Five Arizona players scored in double figures in the second game the Wildcats ever played in Durham, North Carolina. Arizona and Duke have played each other in eight different states.
Friday night is the third time Duke will play in Tucson. Arizona won 91-85 in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl Classic during the first Final Four season in program history. Arizona won a memorable game three seasons later 103-96 in double overtime. Duke won its first NCAA Championship later that season.
Arizona enters the game on Friday night with three straight wins versus Duke. Arizona won 76-66 in the final of the 2013 Preseason NIT at Madison Square Garden in New York and previously upset Duke 93-77 in the 2011 NCAA Tournament in Anaheim, California.
Both teams will look different on Friday night than they did in Durham last season. Caleb Love is the only returning starter from the 2023-24 Arizona roster. Guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor are the only returnees for Duke who played last season versus Arizona.
How to Watch Duke at Arizona
Duke at Arizona will tip-off at 8:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN2 with their top college basketball team of Dan Shulman calling the game, Jay Bilas as the analyst and Myron Medcalf as the sideline reporter.
Duke at Arizona odds
FanDuel has given the Duke at Arizona game its own tab. Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite over Duke. Arizona and the laying the points is minus 102. Taking Duke and the points is minus 120. Arizona is minus 111 on the money line and Duke is minus 108. The over/under is minus 156.5.
Arizona versus Duke series history
Arizona is 6-4 all-time versus Duke. That is the best winning percentage of any program that has played Duke at least 10 times. Kentucky and North Carolina are the only other programs that have winning records with at least 10 games versus Duke. As previously stated Arizona is 2-0 versus Duke at McKale Center.