Duke coach Jon Scheyer discusses considering Arizona as a recruit

Arizona was one of the three finalists for Duke head coach Jon Scheyer when he was a highly sought-after recruit in the 2006 class. Scheyer was the 36th signee, sixth shooting guard and second ranked player in Illinois in the 2006 class per 247 Sports.

Scheyer averaged 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals as a senior at Northbrook, Glenbrook North. Scheyer led Glenbrook North to their only state championship in basketball as a junior. Scheyer's last high school game was against legendary Chicago Simeon and Derrick Rose.

A Senior at the renowned Proviso West Holiday Tournament in Hillside, outside of Chicago, Scheyer set the Tournament record with 52 points that included 21 points in 75 seconds. Scheyer was the 2006 Illinois Mr. Basketball, twice named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

Duke beat out Arizona and Illinois to sign Scheyer. Scheyer finished his college career averaging 14.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.1 APG and 1.4 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from the field, 38.6 percent on threes and 86.1 percent from the free throw line.

"My final three were Duke, Illinois and Arizona. I just love Coach Olson. He was awesome to meet, to be around. I had a great visit there. Although the visit was on the heels of Arizona actually playing Illinois...I think what Elite Eight game....(I) love the way they played and ultimately it wasn't about what wasn't right at Arizona, it was about what was right at Duke....That's just where I felt I belonged and where my heart belonged....Really respected those guys and love the time there." Duke head coach Jon Scheyer

The game Scheyer is referring to is he 2005 Elite Eight loss by Arizona to Illinois. Olson only coached two more seasons for Arizona. Arizona advanced to the second round in 2006 before losing in the first round in 2007 to Purdue in what turned out to be the last game Olson ever coached.

Illinois lost to North Carolina in the 2005 National Championship game. The Fighting Illini would not advance to the Sweet 16 until they made the 2024 Elite Eight, before a 30-0 run by Connecticut led to their elimination. Arizona faced uncertainty over the next two seasons with Kevin O'Neill and Russ Pennell as one-year interim head coaches.

If Scheyer had signed with Arizona, he potentially would have had four head coaches in four seasons. Illinois did not win an NCAA Tournament game in the four seasons Scheyer was in college. Arizona won two with both occurring in 2009. Signing with Duke provided Scheyer with stability and he helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2010 NCAA Championship.