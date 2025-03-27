Duke could get key reserve forward Maliq Brown back versus Arizona

Duke forward Maliq Brown may return on Thursday versus Arizona in the East Regional semifinal after missing the last two weeks due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Jon Scheyer discussed the potential of Brown playing on Thursday during his press conference on Wednesday, previewing the regional semifinal.

Brown averages 2.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 64.1 percent from the field in 16.9 minutes per game. Duke will have a much deeper bench, particularly on the front line, if Brown plays versus Arizona. Arizona plays four frontcourt players over 19 minutes.

Brown had two points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks, three turnovers and three fouls while making his only shot from the field in the 69-55 Duke win over Arizona in November. The Arizona frontline will look slightly different versus Duke on Thursday night than it did in November.

Arizona started Motiejus Krivas at center versus Duke in November. Krivas played in only eight games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Krivas played 21 minutes with five points, four rebounds and five assists in the loss to Duke. Trey Townsend played 27 minutes, Carter Bryant 19, Henri Veesaar 13 and Tobe Awaka 12 versus Duke in November.

Jon Scheyer told reporters that "there's a chance" that Duke's Maliq Brown (shoulder) could be available for Thursday's Sweet 16 game against Arizona.



Has not played since 3/13.



Averages 2.6 PPG and 3.9 RPG.



A key defensive piece for the Blue Devils. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2025

Townsend scored four points and had seven rebounds, Bryant six points, one rebound two assists and a block, Veesaar two points, five rebounds, one block and one steal and Awaka no points and three rebounds. The four Arizona front-court players become more critical if Brown returns.

Before transferring to Duke, Brown averaged 9.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 1.6 APG for Syracuse in 2023-24. This season, Brown has highs of eight points twice, five steals versus Kansas and 11 rebounds versus Louisville. Brown is capable of producing far beyond his averages for the season.

Brown will likely play limited minutes versus Arizona if he can perform. A healthy Brown does provide Scheyer with five more fouls versus Arizona. Arizona needs to stay out of foul trouble versus an exceptional Duke frontline that includes projected NBA top pick Cooper Flagg and 7'2 center Khaman Maluach.