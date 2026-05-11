Durham Regional Game times and TV schedule out with Arizona legend on the call

Jenny Dalton Hill, a 2001 Arizona Ring of Honor inductee, will be on the call for the Durham Regional in the NCAA Softball Tournament this weekend. Arizona will open NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Marshall at 11:30 AM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+.

Duke, the 12th overall national seed, hosts Howard at 9 AM MST on the ACC Network in the first game of the Durham Regional. The winners of the games on Friday will play on Saturday at 10:00 AM MST in game three. The losers on Friday will play an elimination game on Saturday at 3 PM MST.

The winner of game three will advance to the regional final on Sunday. The loser of game three will play the winner of game four in an elimination game at 6 PM on Saturday. Game six, the first regional final game, is on Sunday at 9 AM MST. If necessary, a second regional final game would be on Sunday at 11:30 AM MST.

Dalton-Hill was the second Arizona National Player of the Year, the Women's College World Series Most Valuable Player and the Honda Softball Player of the Year as Arizona won its fourth National Championship in 1996. Dalton Hill hit .469, with 25 home runs and 109 runs batted in in 1996.

Durham Regional

Arizona is the second seed in the Durham Regional and sixth seed in its quadrant that feeds into the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Duke enters the NCAA Tournament with a 39-14 record, Arizona is 35-16, Marshall 37-17 and Howard 28-17.

Arizona beat Howard 9-0 in their only meeting in 2007. Arizona is 8-0 all-time versus Marshall. The Wildcats beat the Thundering Hurd 12-4 in six innings and 10-2 in five innings in February 2024. Arizona and Duke have never played. The winner of the Duke Regional plays the winner of the Fayetteville Regional in the Super Regional.