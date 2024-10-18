Dynamic Colorado pass offense will challenge depleted Arizona secondary
Arizona will be without defensive back Treydan Stukes who is out for the season, safety Gunner Maldonado could miss the remainder of the year and cornerback Tacario Davis is questionable on Saturday. Colorado has a dynamic pass offense that challenges any team.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders leads the Big XII averaging 336.3 passing yards per game, 39.5 attempts per game, 17 touchdown passes, a 164.39 passer rating and a 72.6 completion percentage. Sanders has definitely been the best QB in the Big XII through the first half of the 2024 season.
Arizona is eighth in the Big XII allowing 211.7 passing yards per game, sixth holding opponents to a 125.36 passer rating, eighth with opponents completing 56.8 percent of their passes, 10th allowing 10 TD passes and 13th with only three interceptions.
Colorado has four wide receivers with over 20 receptions and 300 yards in 2024. Future high first-round draft pick Travis Hunter leads Colorado with 49 receptions for 587 yards and is second with six touchdowns. LaJohtay Wester leads Colorado with seven TDs on 26 receptions for 318 yards.
Jimmy Horn Jr. was injured last week versus Kansas State but is expected to play versus Arizona. Horn has 26 receptions for 347 and one TD. Will Shepard has 22 receptions for 330 and two TDs. Hunter led Colorado in receiving in every game this season until getting injured in the second quarter last week and missed the rest of the game.
Hunter is expected back versus Arizona. Omarrion Miller who led a depleted Colorado receiving corps with eight receptions for 145 yards last week but suffered was reported to be a season-ending injury. Deion Sanders reported Miller had surgery earlier this week.
Without Maldonado and Stukes in the last two games, Arizona has allowed 232.5 yards per game, a 58.06 completion percentage, four TDs and no interceptions. Arizona has to try and force Colorado to run the ball. Colorado is last in the Big XII averaging 62.33 rushing yards and 2.43 yards per game on 25.67 attempts per game.
The secondary was the strength of the Arizona defense entering the season. If Davis doesn't play Arizona will likely be missing its three best defensive backs. Safeties Owen Goss and Genesis Smith need to play well for Arizona versus Colorado, particularly in coverage. The Arizona secondary will be challenged versus Colorado.