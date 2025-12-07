Early look at Arizona versus SMU in the Holiday Bowl

Arizona is headed to the Holiday Bowl to play SMU. Arizona enters the Holiday Bowl on a five-game winning streak. Similar to the 2023 season, Arizona has an opportunity for a 10-win season if it wins its bowl game. SMU finished 8-4 a year after making the College Football Playoff.

Arizona is making its third Holiday Bowl appearance. Arizona defeated Nebraska in the 1998 Holiday Bowl and lost to the Cornhuskers in 2009. SMU is making its second appearance in the Holiday Bowl. BYU beat SMU 46-45 in the 1980 Holiday Bowl on a Hail Mary from Jim McMahon.

SMU is making its sixth consecutive postseason appearance. The Mustangs have lost their last five postseason appearances. SMU defeated Penn State 38-10 in the 2024 College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium in State College.

SMU beat Arizona in the inaugural game in the series in 1938 and the Wildcats won in Tucson in 1985. California defeated SMU 38-35 in the final game of the regular season to deny the Mustangs their second consecutive ACC Championship Game appearance in as many years in the conference.

Tickets for the Holiday Bowl will be available to purchase online through Arizona Athletics tomorrow!



For all additional fan info https://t.co/pJMCAEnApR

When will Arizona play SMU

The Holiday Bowl will kick off at 6 PM on Fox on Friday, January 2. The Holiday and the Duke's Mayo Bowl are the last two Football Bowl Subdivision games this season, other than the semifinals and championship game of the College Football Playoff.

Arizona is 17th in the College Football Playoff rankings, 21st in the Associated Press Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today Coaches poll. SMU is 34th in the AP Top 25 and 30th in the USA Today Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday.

Arizona will enter the Holiday Bowl 27th in the ESPN Football Power Index. SMU is 24th in the ESPN FPI. SMU is 38th in strength of record, has the 65th strength of schedule, is 32nd in game control and 26th in average in-game win probability. Arizona is 26th in SOR, 63rd in SOS, 29th in game control and 25th in average in-game win probability.