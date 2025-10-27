Embry-Riddle at Arizona Exhibition Game information and Television

After defeating St. Mary's 81-68 in their first exhibition game on October 18, Arizona will host NAIA Embry-Riddle in their final tuneup on Monday night. Embry-Riddle won its season opener 87-63 over Justice College.

Jaden Bradley led five Arizona players in double figures with 23 points in the win over St. Mary's. Playing in his first game since a season ending injury last December, center Motiejus Krivas scored 11 points and had 17 rebounds versus St. Mary's.

Embry-Riddle head coach Ben Tucker returns to Arizona, where he was the assistant director of basketball operations from 2014-15 through 2015-16 and before that, a student manager with the Wildcats from 2007 through 2011, under Sean Miller.

Peter Dress led Embry-Riddle with 30 points on 11 out of 18, from the field, four of seven on three-point attempts and made all four of his free throws in the win over Justice. Embry-Riddle shot 45.5 percent from the field and made 39.1 percent of its three-point attempts versus Justice College.

Back at it tomorrow. 7pm in McKale. pic.twitter.com/iu4WUWSi1B — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) October 27, 2025

Embry-Riddle at Arizona Television Information

Embry-Riddle at Arizona will tip off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+ with Daron Sutton calling play-by-play and Wildcat alum Corey Williams as the analyst.

Looking ahead

Arizona is off for a week after playing Embry-Riddle. Arizona will travel to Las Vegas on November 3 to play defending National Champion Florida in the 2025-26 season opener. Florida is ranked third in both preseason polls and Arizona is 13th.

Arizona will play its first regular season home game against Utah Tech on November 8 with a 7 PM MST tip-off. Arizona plays eight non-conference home games through hosting South Dakota State on December 29. Utah hosts Arizona in the Big XII Conference season opener on January 31.

Utah is the first of 18 Big XII Conference games for Arizona. The Big XII and other major conferences reduced the amount of league games from 20 previously to 18 beginning with the 2025-26 season.