ESPN analyst names Carter Bryant best pick in 2025 NBA Draft first round

In the round table article "2025 NBA draft: Round 1 winners, surprise picks, questions," Kevin Pelton of ESPN named Carter Bryant one of the night's best picks. Bryant was the 14th overall pick in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Scouts love the three-and-D potential of Bryant, his athleticism and his versatility. Pelton likes how Bryant fits in with the young corps of playmakers on San Antonio. The Spurs have 12 players on their roster 25 or under. Bryant should become part of a corps that develops together.

In a separate article, Jeff Borzello of ESPN spoke to college coaches, with one telling him Bryant is the most unproven lottery pick, but he showed enough that he is ready to play in the NBA. The modern NBA drafts more on potential than production.

Bryant averaged 19.3 minutes per game in 2024-25, which was seventh on Arizona. San Antonio might bring Bryant along slowly as a rookie as he continues to develop after receiving limited playing time at Arizona.

"Carter Bryant to the Spurs at No. 14. Having spent most of his lone season at Arizona coming off the bench, he might not help the Spurs immediately. But down the road Bryant has the kind of 3-and-D skill set that should ideally fit alongside San Antonio's core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper." Kevin Pelton, ESPN

With Castle, Fox, Harper and Wembanyana creating, Bryant should thrive on the backside for rim runs or three-point attempts. San Antonio finished 36-46 this season, three games behind Dallas to qualify for the play-in game. The additions of Bryant and Harper should help San Antonio to continue to develop overall.

San Antonio was 20th in the NBA, shooting 35.7 percent on three-point attempts and 24th with opponents making 47.4 percent of their field goal attempts. Bryant should help San Antonio improve both of those numbers in 2025-26.

Bryant adds more length at 6'6.5" with a 6'11.75" wingspan. Defensively, Bryant should be ready to guard the two through four with the potential to eventually be stout defensively against all four positions. Bryant landing with one of the best franchises in the NBA should help his development.