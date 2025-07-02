ESPN CBB analyst projects Ivan Karchenkov as Arizona impact player

German national team forward Michael Rataj told ESPN college basketball analyst that incoming Arizona freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov will be an impact player for the Wildcats this season. Rataj played the last three seasons at Oregon State and transferred to Baylor during the 2025 offseason.

Arizona made the signing of Kharchenkov official on Tuesday. Kharchenkov played a limited role for Bayern Munich, averaging 4.9 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 47.0 percent from the field, 23.9 percent on three-point attempts and 48.8 percent from the free throw line.

Karchenkov averaged 17.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.8 APG and 2.0 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 64.5 percent on three-point attempts and 66.7 percent from the free throw line while playing for Germany during the European Under 18 Championships during the summer of 2024.

Karchenkov was named one of the players to watch entering the tournament. At least four of the other players named were first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Karchenkov received a lot of praise for his versatile game from Ignacio Rissotto of FIBA.

New @baylor forward & German National, Michael Rataj told me today that 6-6 incoming freshman Ivan Kharchenkov will be an impact player at @ArizonaMBB this season. Already has pro experience in a good league. ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ pic.twitter.com/2s0w48fZnC — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) July 2, 2025

Rissotto praised Karchenkov by stating he has "versatile shooting ability, being able to convert three-point jumpers off-movement with tremendous range. Kharchenkov also adds value with his ability to get downhill, his passing on the move and his perimeter defense."

Kharchenkov has good size at 6'6 and 220 and potentially provides Arizona with three-point shooting. When he made his debut with Bayern Munich, Karchenkov was the youngest player in the history of the Basketball Bundesliga.

The Pro Football Network said the Karchenkov "size, athleticism, and professional playing experience that adds significant value to an already highly-ranked recruiting class." Arizona has the third-ranked 2025 class in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Karchenkov is one of four 2025 Arizona signees from overseas.

Arizona also signed forwards Dwayne Aristode, who is originally from the Netherlands, Senegalese prospect Sidi Gueye and Mabil Mawut from Sudan. They join five-star prospects, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat and three-star shooting guard Bryce James in the 2025 class.