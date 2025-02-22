ESPN College Gameday cast comments and picks for BYU at Arizona

The ESPN College Gameday cast of Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, Seth Greenberg and Jay Bilas unanimously picked Arizona over BYU on Saturday morning from Houston. College Gameday is in Houston for the Cougars game against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. BYU at Arizona is on ESPN at 8 PM Mountain time.

The ESPN Basketball Power Index gives Arizona a 77.0 percent chance to defeat BYU. Arizona is fifth in the BPI and BYU is 25th. BYU at Arizona is rated as the fifth-best game on Saturday with a BPI quality matchup rating of 88.9 percent. Iowa State at Houston is second at 93.4 percent. Arizona is at Iowa State next Saturday.

Arizona won 85-74 at BYU on February 4. The Wildcats held the Cougars without a field goal for seven minutes late in the second half and had a 45-30 rebounding advantage. Henri Veesaar had a then career-high of 17 points and added six rebounds off the bench.

Veesaar had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists versus Baylor on Monday in his first career start. Tommy Lloyd was non-committal on Friday when asked if Veessar would remain in the starting lineup. The expectation should be Tobe Awaka and Veesaar will continue to start for Arizona in the frontcourt.

Andraya Carter-I like the pieces that Arizona has. At home, guards, size on the inside. I am going Arizona.

Jay Williams-I think Arizona defensively they're one of these teams that is so disruptive. I think they have the personnel pieces to combat BYU and their style of basketball.

Seth Greenberg-Arizona, at home, in that environment...they do...a good job of defending the perimeter. I think Arizona wins the game.

Jay Bilas- One of the things I think Arizona has an advantage is its size with Henri Veesaar and Tobe Awaka. Tobe Awaka is one of the best offensive rebounders in the country. He's a manchild. So I like Arizona to win at home.

Expanding on what Williams said about Arizona being disruptive, Arizona is 51st nationally averaging 2.7 blocks per game and 29th holding opponents to 40.3 percent shooting from the field. As for the perimeter defense mentioned by Greenberg, Arizona is 61st nationally holding opponents to 31.3 percent on three-point attempts.

Veesaar at 6'11 and Awaka with his ferocious rebounding give Arizona a big advantage over BYU inside. Neither of BYU's 6'9 players in their rotation play to their size. Egor Demin is listed as a guard and averages 3.6 rebounds per game and Kenyon Catchings averages 2.5 rebounds.

Keba Keita who leads BYU averaging 7.7 RPG is only 6'7 and 230 pounds. Awaka is listed at 6'8 and 250 pounds. Awaka being a manchild as mentioned by Bilas and Veesaar's length should bother BYU. At home, Arizona needs a defensive performance similar to the final seven minutes at BYU.