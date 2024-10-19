ESPN College Gameday nearly picks Colorado over Arizona unanimously
Kirk Herbstreit frequently picked against his cast mates on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday. When the entire cast picked Colorado at Arizona, Herbstreit picked the Wildcats to beat the Buffaloes. Arizona is a late 2.5-point favorite over Colorado and minus 134 on the money line per Fan Duel.
The money line for Colorado is +112, and the over/under is set at 58.5. The over is at -104, and the under is at -118. Colorado has experienced injuries at wide receiver but is anticipated to be mostly healthy against Arizona. Omarion Miller underwent surgery earlier this week and will be out for the season, according to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
Colorado is 4-2 versus the point spread in 2024 and Arizona is 1-5. Arizona is 0-3 against the spread at home and as a favorite in 2024. The only game Arizona beat the spread in 2024 was in a 23-10 win as a 7.5-point underdog at Utah. Colorado is 1-1 versus spread as a 2024 road underdog.
The ESPN Football Power Index projects Colorado with a 59 percent chance to beat Arizona. Colorado is 31st in the FPI and Arizona is 58th. Herbstreit was the only ESPN Gameday analyst to in-depth on the Colorado at Arizona game. Howard as always started the predictions.
Desmond Howard-"I think Arizona struggles on defense. Shadeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. I am going with Colorado."
Nick Saban- "I am staying with Colorado this week. I am backing my man (Deion Sanders)."
Pat McAfee-"Ill retweet what coach Saban just said, give me Colorado."
Scottie Scheffler- "I'll go Colorado as well"
Lee Corso- "Colorado."
Kirk Herbstreit-"For fans maybe the matchup of the weekend Travis Hunter (Colorado cornerback), Tetairoa McMillan. I heard there's 20 (NFL) scouts, maybe GMs there just to watch that matchup. I know Hunter is a little bit dinged up. I think that will affect the outcome of the game...this is like a coin-flip game for me. I am going Arizona."
Arizona has another opportunity on national television to make a statement. Their victory over Utah was impressive, but they were blown out at Kansas State and BYU and struggled in the red zone against Texas Tech. They need a strong performance in front of their homecoming crowd to build momentum for the rest of 2024.