ESPN College Gameday picks and Jay Williams shirt honoring Arizona

ESPN College Gameday analysts Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams both praised Arizona ahead of the game against Texas Tech on Saturday. ESPN College Gameday was live from ALKEME Insurance at McKale Center on Saturday for the Texas Tech at Arizona game.

Williams is infamous in Arizona lore for colliding with Wildcats' point guard Jason Gardner during the first half of the 2001 NCAA Championship Game while playing for Duke. Williams was on top of Gardner but was not called for his third foul, which could have been pivotal in the outcome.

Duke went on to win their third National Championship with an 82-72 win over Arizona. During his segment picking the Texas Tech at Arizona game, Williams unveiled a t-shirt with a picture of himself with Gardner that said "Arizona, it's your turn."

Greenberg and Williams provided different takes on Arizona on ESPN College Gameday. Greenberg previewed today's game and why he thinks Arizona will defeat Texas Tech. Williams gave a long projection for Arizona and provided a lighthearted analysis and tried to make amends with the crowd.

Seth Greenberg-I think the front court, the rebounding, the physicality, the inside offense of Arizona wears down Texas Tech. Arizona wins this game, wears down the front court of Texas Tech.

Jay Williams-Arizona fans, I have a confession to make. In 2001, I should have received my third foul in the first half of the National Championship Game, I'll admit that. Should know I road you then, Arizona and I'm not only going to ride you now, I'm going to ride you all the way to the title game. It's your turn for the ride, let's go.

Arizona is a 9.5-point favorite over Texas Tech and -520 on the money line per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Texas Tech is +385 on the money line. ESPN analytics projects Arizona with an 83.5 percent chance to defeat Texas Tech. Arizona is 2-2 all-time when hosting ESPN College Gameday.