ESPN Gameday analysts unanimously high on Arizona NCAA Tournament outlook

ESPN College Gameday analaysts Jay Bilas and Jay Williams picked Arizona to win their first National Championshp since 1997 and their colleague Seth Greenberg predicts the Wildcats to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

The predictions are in line with analysts from other media outlets who are high on Arizona. In their Bracketology special on the NCAA Tournament, Bilas, Greenberg and Williams all project Arizona to play Purdue in the West Regional Final.

Bilas and Williams project Arizona to play Iowa State in the Final Four and Greenberg has the Wildcats playing Michigan. Arizona is the number one seed in the West Regional and Purdue is second. All three analysts have at least top three seeds advancing to the regional finals.

Illinois and Michigan State are three seeds that the panel has advancing to the Regional Finals. In updated odds on Tuesday morning at FanDuel, Arizona is the second favorite to win the National Championship at +180. Duke is the favorite at +175. Arizona and Duke are the co-favorites to reach the Final Four at -135.

"Iowa State and Arizona, Arizona wins, can beat you up defensively. Even though Iowa State can score, Arizona wins that game. Florida versus Arizona...Arizona's size and their guards play, shut down Florida ultimately, Arizona wins their first championship since 1997. " ESPN CBB analyst Jay Williams

Backing up Williams' comments about Arizona defensively, the Wildcats are eighth nationally holding opponents to 39.2 from the field, third with opponents making 43.8 percent of their two-point shots and 51st, holding teams to 31.4 percent on three-point attempts.

Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley had a season high 27 points in the 93-87 win over Florida in the November opener. Brayden Burries struggled, but Anthony Dell'Orso scored eight off the bench. Florida guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee combined to score 23 points on eight of 26 from the field against Arizona.

"Arizona with their size and everybody healthy is going to cut the nets down." ESPN CBB analyst Jay Bilas

Kevin Keatts shares his men's Final Four picks and who he thinks will take it all 👀



Sign up for Tournament Challenge TODAY to pick your champion ➡️ https://t.co/jmBfuZUtib pic.twitter.com/Fb5CZUPdJ8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2026

Arizona has had a size advantage in nearly every game this season. The Wildcats are sixth nationally with a rebounding margin of 10.8 per game and with a rebounding rate of 57.3, fourth with a 38.1 offensiv rebound rate and 33rd with a 75.5 defensive rebounding rate.

"Arizona has a dominating frontcourt, but I like Michigan in that game." ESPN CBB analyst Seth Greenberg

Michigan is without backup point guard L.J. Cason. Cason was a big part of the success Michigan has had during the 2025-26 season. Point guard Elliot Cadeau needs to stay healthy and out of foul trouble for Michigan to have a deep run. Bradley, Burries and Dell'Orso give Arizona a good, but not deep rotation at guard.

Arizona, Duke and Michigan have been the consensus top three teams for most of the season. Arizona and Michigan rose quickly in the rankings after impressive wins in November. Duke is battling injuries, but has the likely Player of the Year, Cameron Boozer. It would not be surprising for Arizona, Duke and Michigan to all make the Final Four.