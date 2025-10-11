ESPN GameDay Analysts Unanimously Lack Confidence in Arizona versus BYU

ESPN GameDay analysts unanimously lacked confidence in Arizona versus BYU on Saturday. The regular ESPN GameDay analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban, with celebrity guest picker, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, all picked BYU to beat Arizona.

The picks from the ESPN GameDay analysts varied. Howard predicts BYU to roll over Arizona. Saban predicts that the BYU defense will travel. Ionescu stated the Cougars will keep their undefeated season alive. McAfee and Herbstreit both mentioned BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

McAfee did not like the trend of everyone picking BYU and Herbstreit stated Arizona is the first real test for BYU. Arizona enters the game on Saturday with four wins and one loss. BYU has won all five of its 2025 games entering Saturday.

Saturday could be the most important game for Arizona at this point of the Brent Brennan era. A win by Arizona on Saturday would likely make them a contender in the Big XII with the potential to be ranked in week eight.

Desmond Howard-I think BYU is underrated and underappreciated. I think they're going to roll over Arizona today.

Nick Saban-I think BYU's defense travels and I think they'll do great. BYU.

Sabrina Ionescu-I think BYU keeps their undefeated season going. BYU as well.

Pat McAfee-I do not like what we're doing here. Do not like it at all., BYU, their freshman, his name is Bear, he's really good at football. BYU is very good. I'll take them as well.

Kirk Herbstreit-I love the story with Bear Bachmeier, their freshman...this is their first real test in Tucson. Nobody thought they'd be 5-0...They find a way to get it done. I'm going BYU.

Summary

Arizona gets another chance in front of a major national television audience on ESPN2 on Saturday with a prime-time kickoff in most of the country. Arizona can make a statement that they have improved over the 2024 season and earn their second win over a top 25 team under Brent Brennan after winning at Utah in 2024.