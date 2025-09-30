ESPN Grades Arizona Offensive Coordinator Seth Doege

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege was included by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN in his article "Grading college football's new coordinators," posted on Tuesday morning. Rittenberg gave Doege a B- through his first four games as the Arizona offensive coordinator.

Rittenberg began his summary of Doege, mentioning Arizona finished 114th nationally in 2024, averaging 21.8 points per game despite having Tetairoa McMillan, who was selected eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Noah Fifita and others.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan hired Doege, who was at Texas Tech under Mike Leach. Fifita is averaging 241.3 passing per game with eight touchdowns and two interceptions as Arizona has started 3-1 in 2025.

Rittenberg continued by stating the Arizona run game has surged with Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig are combining to average 7.3 yards per carry. Kedrick Reescano had 10 carries for 51 yards and a TD in the season opening 40-6 win over Hawaii before missing the last three games with an injury.

"When we went through the process of interviewing some people, Seth really stood out with his confidence, his command of what...he wants to do schematically, and then his willingness to adapt and adjust according to the strengths of your personnel," Brennan said. "He and Noah have built an incredible relationship. Coach Doege played the position, played it at a high level, and he himself had multiple coaches, so he's able to kind of walk Noah through the process of all those things."" Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Rittenberg acknowledged the loss to Iowa State was a setback for Arizona, with Fifita throwing two interceptions, but Arizona still had decent numbers against the Cyclones with 20 first downs and 360 total yards. Arizona continued to struggle in the red zone with two TDs in three attempts.

Doege showed the ability to adapt to his personnel as Marshall was 18th nationally last year, averaging 201.69 rushing yards per game with him as their offensive coordinator. Arizona is 64th nationally, averaging 168.50 rushing yards per game in 2025.

To build on Brennan, stating Doege played QB at a high level, he completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 8,636 yards, 69 TDs and 26 interceptions from 2009 through 2012 at Texas Tech. Doege was also on the roster of the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2014 and 2015.

Doege has been mostly successful leading the Arizona offense through the first four games, as the B- grade from Rittenberg illustrates. Arizona will be tested offensively in Big XII play. Iowa State is fourth in the Big XII in scoring defense. BYU, who is first in the Big XII in scoring defense and Houston who is third, remain on the 2025 Arizona schedule.