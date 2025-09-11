ESPN Names Quarterback Oscar Rios Arizona's Most Exciting 2026 Commit

Quarterback Oscar Rios is the Arizona representative as ESPN named "2026 college football recruiting: Most exciting recruit for each top-40 team." Rios is the 12th-ranked prospect in Arizona history and the third-best QB to commit to or sign with the Wildcats per 247Sports.

Rios is the heir apparent to Arizona third-year starting QB Noah Fifita. Fifita has eligibility remaining through the 2026 season. If Fifita chooses to return for his fourth season as a starter, Rios could redshirt as a true freshman and be the favorite to become the starter in 2027.

Rios has completed 65.3 percent of his pass attempts for 833 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception and has 22 carries for 107 yards and a score three games into his senior season for Downey High School in California.

ESPN ranks Rios as the 16th best QB prospect in the 2026 class. Arizona beat out 14 other power conference programs, plus Oregon State and UNLV for the commitment from Rios. Defensive end Prince Williams is the only 2026 Arizona commit ranked higher in the ESPN 2026 class rankings than Rios.

"40. Arizona Wildcats

Oscar Rios, QB

ESPN rank: 201



Arizona's offense under new coordinator Seth Doege looks much improved, and quarterback Noah Fifita has been the catalyst...Rios is another ball of clay Doege could soon mold. He's the highest-rated Wildcats pocket-passer recruit in the past 10 years and is equipped with a strong arm and big leadership skills that can flourish under Doege and propel Arizona back to storied heights." Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker, ESPN

Two games into Doege calling the Arizona offense, the Wildcats are 23rd nationally, averaging 44.0 points per game; 40th, averaging 455.0 total yards per game and 27th, posting 283.5 passing yards per game.

Rios is the highest-rated Arizona commit since 2015 other than wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. ESPN ranks the 2026 Arizona class fifth in the Big XII behind BYU, Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas.

Closing with the 2026 class is critical for Brent Brennan and the Arizona staff. The 2026 Arizona class can be a pivotal one for Arizona after a disappointing 4-8 2024 season. If Arizona continues to play well in 2025, Rios could potentially entice other prospects to flip to Arizona.