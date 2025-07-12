ESPN projects Arizona RF Brendan Summerhill as top 15 MLB Draft Pick on Sunday

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects Arizona rightfielder Brendan Summerhill to be selected 13th overall in the Major League Baseball draft that will be held on Sunday and Monday. Summerhill is projected to be the highest drafted Arizona player since at least 2005.

Former Arizona outfielder Trevor Crowe was selected 14th overall in the 2005 MLB Draft by Cleveland. Crowe played parts of three seasons with Cleveland. Summerhill could be the highest-played draft from Arizona since shortstop Eddie Leon was selected ninth overall by the Minnesota Twins in 1965.

Summerhill finished his Arizona career with a .323 batting average, .535 slugging percentage and.424 on-base percentage with 97 runs scored 33 doubles, 12 triples, 14 home runs and 99 runs batted in in three seasons with the Wildcats.

Summerhill was named to the 2025 Big 12 All-Tournament Team, 2025 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, 2024 Pac-12 All-Tournament Team and 2024 Pac-12 All-Conference. If not for missing 22 games with various injuries in 2025, Summerhill likely would have competed for All-Big XII and All-American in 2024.

McDaniel only projects the first 75 players in the 2025 MLB Draft. Arizona shortstop Mason White is the 143rd-ranked prospect and outfielder Aaron Walton 161st in the top 300 prospects rankings by MLB.com. Walton is projected to be a relatively high draft pick after playing one season of power conference baseball with Arizona.

Several other Arizona players could be drafted on Sunday or Monday. Catcher Adonys Guzman, National Closer of the Year Tony Pluta and starting pitcher Collin McKinney are all potentially draftees from Arizona. Four Arizona players were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Arizona could also potentially lose signees in the 2025 MLB Draft. Baseball America ranked the 2025 Arizona class 18th nationally. Right-handed pitchers Jack Lafflam and Dylan Wood are top 100 prospects in the 2025 class and could potentially be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.