ESPN projects Carter Bryant to stay in Arizona following Kevin Durant trade

The Phoenix Suns traded Kevin Durant to Houston in a deal for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday and five future second-round picks on Sunday. That trade could keep Carter Bryant in Arizona to begin his NBA career.

ESPN projects Bryant to Phoenix with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after the Suns acquired the pick on Sunday. Phoenix now has a plethora of shooting guards. Brooks and Green join Grayson Allen, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker as projected shooting guards on the 2025-26 Phoenix roster.

Bryant would provide Phoenix with the ability to potentially eventually guard all five positions. Bryant is also regarded as an excellent finisher at the rim and an efficient standstill three-point shooter. Being drafted by Phoenix would allow Bryant to grow on a veteran team that is also developing young talent.

Phoenix has Jalen Bridges, Ryan Dunn, Cody Martin and Royce O'Neal at forward. The updated ESPN depth chart projects Allen as the starting small forward and Brooks as the power forward. With the abundance of shooting guards, Phoenix is going to have to adjust their lineup.

"Freshman | TS%: 59.9



Bryant has received strong reviews throughout the predraft process. He appears likely to hear his name called somewhere in the 9-to-15 range, with several teams likely to be attracted to the frontcourt shooting, defensive versatility and passing prowess he offers. Bryant wasn't consistently productive for Arizona coming off the bench, averaging 6.5 points per game, as he's not much of a shot creator, and has plenty of room for growth on both ends of the floor." Jonathan GIvony, ESPN

Bryant is listed by ESPN as having a height without shoes at 6-6½, his weight at 214 pounds, a

standing reach of 8-10 and his wingspan 6-11¾. Bryant could add on more mass and muscle. Entering the NBA, Bryant is close to having the prototypical NBA body.

As a true freshman in 2024-25, Bryant shot 46.0 percent from the field, 37.1 percent on three-point attempts and 69.5 percent from the free throw line. ESPN projects Bryant as the second-highest drafted player from the Big XII, behind Baylor shooting guard VJ Edgecombe.

Bryant would likely compete with Allen, Dunn, Martin and O'Neal for playing time if he is drafted by Phoenix. Brooks is a near-sure starter if Phoenix does not trade him. Phoenix could make more trades to continue reshaping its roster after the end of the Durant era.,