ESPN says Arizona is the new party crasher in Big XII
Arizona enters its inaugural season in the Big XII making the strongest basketball conference nationally even stronger. Five of the top 10 teams in the preseason polls are in the Big XII. Myron Medcalf of ESPN stated Arizona could be the party crasher in his article "Men's 2024-25 college basketball storylines to watch."
Medcalfe highlights Arizona in his article that examines one thing to watch in every Division I conference. Arizona joins a conference that includes perennial national power Kansas. Baylor won a a national championship in 2021, Houston has been to the regional semifinals in the last five NCAA Tournament.
Kansas is first nationally in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. Houston, Iowa State and Baylor are also ranked in the preseason top 10 nationally. Houston is one of four teams to receive first-place votes in both polls. Arizona plays Baylor and Iowa State twice and Houston and Kansas once in their inaugural Big XII season.
Caleb Love returns for Arizona after being named the 2023-24 Pac 12 Player of the Year. Love was named first-team preseason All-Big XII and an All-American by the AP. Love led Arizona averaging 18.0 points per game and contributed 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while having his most efficient college season.
"Big 12 Conference- Myron Medcalf ESPN
Arizona is the new party crasher
Now they (Big XII teams) have to contend with league newcomer Arizona (No. 10 in the AP preseason poll). At Big 12 media day, Caleb Love (18.2 PPG, 33.2% from 3) said he's a better leader and a more balanced player this season. If he can play with more poise and efficiency, Arizona could end the season as the new king of the best conference in America."
Arizona begins the season eighth in the KemPom ratings. Houston is first in KenPom, followed by Iowa State sixth and Kansas seventh among Big XII teams ranked ahead of Arizona. Eight of the top 21 teams in Ken Pom are in the Big XII. Arizona will be more tested entering the NCAA Tournament than they were in the Pac-12.
This season will be the biggest challenge for Arizona in recent memory. UCLA was the only consistent rival for Arizona since they reached their first NCAA Tournament under Lute Olson in 1985. Kansas sets up as the biggest Big XII basketball rival for Arizona. Arizona is at Kansas in the final regular season game on March 8.