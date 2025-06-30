Ex-Arizona C DeAndre Ayton negotiating buyout with Portland Trail Blazers

Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Sunday night that former Arizona center DeAndre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent. Ayton, who will be 27 next month, has $35.6 million remaining on a contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Per Charania, Ayton will not be a free agent free to sign with any team. That includes NBA teams in both aprons. Waiver restrictions that would prevent a player from signing with a team earning more than $14.1 million only applies during the regular season, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Ayton averaging 15.7 points per game,10.7 rebounds and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the free throw line with a 57.1 eFG percentage. Portland acquired Ayton as part of the trade that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee during the 2023 offseason.

Ayton was the first pick of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix reached the 2021 NBA Finals led by Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Per Charania, Ayton is the first player to average 10 points and 10 rebounds in his first seven NBA seasons since Dwight Howard.

Breaking: Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/DNYcNqRvkW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2025

Ayton was injury-plagued during his two seasons with Portland, playing 50 games in 2024-25 and 95 total in his two-year tenure as a Trail Blazer. The 40 games Ayton played in 2024-25 were the second fewest of Ayton's career. The buyout of Ayton's contract will prevent a union with Caleb Love, who signed a two-way contract with Portland.

Reports have speculated the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the teams most likely to sign Ayton with cap space available and the need for a center. Paul now plays for San Antonio.