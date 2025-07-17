Examining the legacy of the remaining players in the 2022 Arizona class

Quarterback Noah Fifita, tight ends Keyan Burnett and Tyler Powell, interior offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, defensive back Devin Dunn and wide receiver Chris Hunter are the only players left from the 2022 Arizona class that was 22nd nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Players have transferred, had to medically retire or entered the NFL Draft from the 2022 class. The 2022 class set the foundation for the 10-3 2023 season for Arizona. Many of the transfers have rejoined Jedd Fisch at Washington. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and OL Jonah Savaiinaea were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Burnett is the highest-ranked player remaining with Arizona from their 2022 class. McMillan was the highest-ranked player out of six four-star signees in the 2022 class, including Burnett. Running back Rayshon Luke, who transferred to Fresno State during the offseason and McMillan were the only 2022 Arizona signees ranked higher than Burnett.

Burnett had his best season and game in 2024. In a 23-10 win over Utah to improve to 3-1 in 2024, Burnett had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Burnett finished the 2024 season with 18 receptions for 217 yards and the one TD. Expect Burnett to be a bigger part of the Arizona offense in 2025.

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s message out on the recruiting trail and the impact the 2022 recruiting class is making this season:



“People want to be a part of Arizona Football…they see the type of development that occurs here.”



(🎥 via @AZATHLETICS) pic.twitter.com/sOdDX4924A — AZ Band Cat Sports (@AZBandCatSports) October 24, 2023

Fifita has made the biggest impact for Arizona among the remaining players from the 2022 class. After playing in three games as a true freshman in 2022, Fifita has received most of his playing time in the last two seasons. Fifita has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 5,955 yards 44 TDs and 18 interceptions in his career.

Hunter did not record a stat until 2024, when he was third on Arizona with 35 receptions and second to McMillan with 323 receiving yards and three TDs. Expect Hunter to be a bigger part of the Arizona offense in 2024 with McMillan now in the NFL.

Powell has played in 22 games in the last two seasons but recorded the only five receptions of his career for 40 yards in 2024. Powell had a career-high three receptions for 20 yards in Arizona's 22-10 win over Northern Arizona last season.

Dunn and Stovall have received limited playing time during their careers. Dunn has played in only one game in each of the past two seasons without recording a statistic. Stovall did not play at all in 2022, appeared in two games in 2023 and four in 2024 with one start at center versus NAU.

The 2022 Arizona class is one of the best in program history. Arizona improved from 1-11 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022 in their first season. The 2023 10-3 season was one of the most special in Arizona history. The final legacy of the 2022 class is still to be determined. The core legacy will be the coaching change from Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan in 2024.