Expect Arizona to continue using RB by committee throughout 2025 season

The top three Arizona running backs shared carries in the 40-6 win over Hawaii on Saturday. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan stated in the postgame, "We've got three good backs and...by the end of the season we're going to need them all."

Portland State transfer Quincy Craig was the most productive of the three Arizona RBs with seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown against Hawaii. Craig had carries for 54 yards, which went for a TD and 34 yards. Those were two of the three biggest plays Arizona had versus Hawaii.

Kedrick Reescano showed he is ready to have a bigger role in 2025 with 10 carries for 51 yards and a TD versus Hawaii. Reescano closed the inaugural Arizona drive of 2025 with three carries for 20 yards that was capped off with a 13-yard TD run.

Ismail Mahdi, who was projected to be the first-team Arizona RB did not receive his first carry until the third quarter. After two carries for no yards, Mahdi was the closer in the fourth quarter with four carries for 23 yards that included a 13-yard TD run. Mahdi also had one reception for a loss of three yards.

Brennan revealed Mahdi banged his knee a couple of weeks ago and that Craig and Reescano received "the bulk of the reps leading up to gametime." Brennan said about the RBs that "you always need more than one because they take too much of a pounding."

Brennan closed by saying they feel good about the RB room. Arizona leaned on the run versus Hawaii. Craig, Mahdi and Reescano combined for 23 carries and 199 yards with one TD each. The carries from Craig, Mahdi and Reescano equaled the 23 pass attempts by Noah Fifita.

Expect Arizona to be more balanced in 2025 under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege. Arizona averaged 36.4 passing attempts and 27.9 rushing attempts per game in 2024. Under Doege, Marshall averaged 25.6 passing attempts per game and 39.2 rushing attempts per game.