Expect more Arizona pressure defense during 2024-25 season
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said in the post-game press conference following the 93-64 season-opening win over Canisius that the Wildcats plan on using more of a trapping defense in 2024-25. Arizona forced 19 Canisius turnovers that the Wildcats turned into 26 points on Monday night.
The Wildcats rank 19th nationally in turnovers forced versus Division I teams three days into the season. Arizona was 53rd nationally in 2023-24 forcing 13.4 turnovers per game versus Division I opponents. The Wildcats were 10th nationally forcing turnovers versus D1 opponents among Power Conference teams.
K.J. Lewis and Caleb Love are back for Arizona among players who averaged over a steal per game in 2023-24. Arizona lost the presence of Oumar Ballo in the middle of the defense from last season. Ballo who transferred to Indiana finished fifth in the Pac-12 in 2023-24 averaging 1.2 blocked shots per game.
Arizona had 12 steals and three blocks versus Canisius on Monday. The Wildcats were 117th nationally in blocked shots in 2023-24. Motiejus Krivas was second on Arizona to Ballo averaging 1.7 blocks per 40 minutes played in 2023-24. Krivas had one block versus Canisius with the other two coming from Lewis.
"We didn't work on it all summer just for Canisius...I'm hoping that's something we can utilize over the course of the year and I'll just have to get a feel for it...I think we could have been a little bit more aggressive and opportunistic...We worked on it three weeks ago or two weeks ago...I thought it was effective...There's probably a few more turnovers than I even realize. Just a mishandle here and there. (It) didn't have to be like a steal to a dunk...There was a few trap opportunities...we can...get better at...What you're...trying to establish..to do that after...made baskets...can you get matched up...over half-court...We spent a lot of time trying to figure that out...maybe we can be a little bit more aggressive upfront. "- Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona brought back Jaden Bradley, Lewis and Love in the backcourt, but had to rebuild its frontcourt. Having Krivas and Henry Veesaar on the back end of the defense as rim projectors is critical. Krivas and Veesar came off the bench versus Canisius. Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend started upfront for Arizona versus Canisius.
Arizona gets less size and not as much rim protection with Awaka and Townsend starting. Awaka has averaged 1.5 blocks per 40 minutes played and Townsend 0.9 during their careers. If Arizona is going to play more pressure defense in 2024-25, they need a rim protector. Arizona was 117th nationally averaging 3.7 BPG in 2023-24.
The Wildcats should be deeper in 2024-25 allowing Lloyd to play pressure defense more often. Ten Arizona players received at least 10 minutes versus Canisius. All 10 should remain part of the rotation in 2024-25. The deep bench provides Lloyd with the opportunity to play versatile lineups this season.
Veesaar is extremely athletic at 7'0 and 235 pounds. Krivas is 7'2 and 260, but not as athletic as Veesar. Lloyd also has 6'8 true freshman Carter Bryant to play on the frontline to use at center, power forward, or small forward depending on the type of lineup Arizona wants to utilize.
Eight different players had steals for Arizona versus Canisius. Love led all Arizona players with a plus 29 versus Canisius, Lewis was plus 27, Townsend was plus 23 and Veesar plus 22. Expect how often Arizona uses a pressing or trapping defense this season to depend on the opponent.
Eight players averaged double-figure minutes for Arizona in 2023-24. That could change in 2024-25. Only seven Arizona players averaged only more than 18 minutes last season and six received at least 20 minutes per game. Arizona hosts Old Dominion on Saturday before playing at Wisconsin on November 15.