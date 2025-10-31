Explosive Plays Will Be Critical in Arizona at Colorado

Arizona has been one of the best teams in the Big XII, limiting explosive plays and Colorado has been one of the worst, allowing them in 2025. Both teams have struggled offensively to create big plays for most of the 2025 season.

Arizona is first in the Big XII, allowing 64 plays of 10 yards or more and 36 pass plays of 10 or more and second with 28 runs for 10 or more. Colorado is last in the Big XII with 129 plays allowed of 10 or more yards, 56 runs of 10 or more and 13th with 73 completions of 10 or more yards.

Arizona is third in the Big XII with 14 completions allowed of 20 or more yards. Iowa State had six completions of 20 or more against Arizona. The Cyclones had four completions of over 30 yards and three for more than 40 against the Wildcats. Arizona has mostly prevented long completions in every other 2025 game.

Arizona is 13th in the Big XII with 101 plays of 10 or more yards, ninth with 38 runs for 10 or more and 11th with 63 runs for 10 or more yards. Colorado is 14th in the Big XII with 96 plays for 10 or more yards, 10th with 37 runs of 10 or more yards and 13th with 59 completions

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales just broke down film from the Houston game for media after his press conference.



No coach has ever done that since I’ve covered Arizona. It was mesmerizing and super informative. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 28, 2025

How many big plays Arizona can generate against a Colorado defense that has allowed them frequently throughout the 2025 season will have a big impact on the outcome on Saturday. Arizona running back Ishmail Mahdi is tied for 18th in the Big XII with 18 plays for 10 or more yards.

Mahdi is eighth in the Big XII with 16 carries for 10 or more yards. Arizona wide receiver Kris Hutson is 25th in the Big XII with 13 receptions for 10 or more yards. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is ninth in the Big XII with 59 completions for 10 or more yards.

Colorado QB Kaidon Salter has 14 carries for 10 or more yards in 2025. Salter was benched in the second half against Utah for Ryan Staub. Quarterbacks, Bear Bachmeier of BYU had 22 carries for 89 yards and a TD three weeks ago against Arizona and Connor Weigman had 14 carries for 98 yards and a TD for Houston two weeks ago.

If Arizona is going to continue to be successful in limiting big plays, not allowing Salter to get out in the open field will be a big part of that. No Houston RBs or WRs are in the top 10 in the Big XII, producing plays over 10 yards. On the road, limiting explosive plays is critical for keeping the crowd out of the game.