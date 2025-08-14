First 2025 Arizona loss projected by CBS Sports is not surprising

CBS Sports predicted the first 2025 loss for Arizona will be to Kansas State on September 12. Arizona opens the season hosting Hawaii on August 30 and Weber State on September 6. Kansas State defeated Arizona 31-7 in 2024.

Arizona leads the all-time series against Kansas State with five wins, two losses and one tie. The 2024 game between Arizona and Kansas State was the first in the series outside of Tucson. Arizona and Kansas State first played in 1941. That was a 28-21 Arizona win.

Arizona and Kansas State last played in 1978 before playing in 2024. Arizona averages 24.5 points per game and allows 19.5 in the eight-game series versus Kansas State. The 2024 and 2025 games are considered non-conference contests because the series was scheduled before Arizona joined the Big XII.

Kansas State is 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 20th in the USA Today preseason polls. Kansas State opens the 2025 season versus 22nd-ranked Iowa State on August 23 in Dublin, Ireland. North Dakota is at Kansas State on September 6 and Army is in Manhattan on September 13.

"Arizona Wildcats

First loss: Kansas State, Sept. 12



These programs met for the first time since 1978 last season in a game that was never competitive. Kansas State owned the line of scrimmage during a 24-point victory which was the first of six losses by multiple scores for Arizona in Big 12 play. This one should be more competitive this time around, but Kansas State is ranked for a reason and is going to be a tough out near the top of the league." Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Arizona went 73 yards in 14 plays over 7:23 on the opening drive at Kansas State to take a 7-0 lead. The remaining eight drives Arizona gained 253 yards. Kansas State outgained Arizona 391 to 324 in their dominant win in 2024.

Kansas State ran for 235 yards on 41 attempts versus Arizona in 2024. Quarterback Avery Johnson, who returns for Kansas State in 2025, led the Wildcats with 17 carries for 127 yards versus Arizona in 2024. Arizona has to contain Johnson in 2025 and make him more of a passer than a runner.

Arizona should enter the game versus Kansas State undefeated. Kansas State has a far more difficult schedule to begin the season. Iowa State is a challenging opener. Not having a bye week after travelling to Ireland is difficult, but Kansas State will be a prohibitive favorite versus North Dakota and Army.

A win against Kansas State would be a big confidence builder for Arizona after finishing 4-8 in 2024. Arizona had mediocre performances versus New Mexico and Northern Arizona in 2024 before the loss at Kansas State. Kansas State is one of the biggest games on the 2024 Arizona schedule.