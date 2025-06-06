Five 2026 3-star offensive prospects on Arizona official visits this weekend

Three-star 2026 prospects, offensive tackles Quinn Buckey, Dominic Harris and Malachi Joyner and wide receivers Hamisi Juma, an Arizona commit and R.J. Mosley are taking official visits to Arizona this weekend, per 247Sports.

Buckey is the 864th overall prospect, 74th OT and 74th player in California out of Bakersfield, Liberty. Buckey is scheduled to announce his commitment on June 13 at 5:30 PM Mountain Standard Time. One 247Sports crystal ball has been logged for Buckey to commit to Vanderbilt.

Harris committed to Washington on June 1 after taking his official visit there last weekend. The 247Sports composite rankings list Harris as the 629th prospect, 51st OT and fourth player in Nevada out of Ed W. Clark. Utah, Arkansas, UNLV and Oregon are hosting Harris for official visits this month, per 247Sports.

Joyner is the 107th OT nationally and 17th prospect in Arizona out of Gilbert, Williams Field. There is no overall national ranking for Joyner from 247Sports. Joyner finished second in the Arizona state track and field championships and also competed in the discus.

Juma is one of six 2026 Arizona commits. At 6-4 and 195 pounds, Juma gives Arizona exceptional size. Juma is the 1,038th prospect, 74th WR and 15th player in Arizona out of Chandler. Juma has played defensive back more than WR in high school, but at his height, he seems destined for offense in college.

Mosley is the 132nd-ranked wide receiver nationally and the 86th WR in California out of Pittsburg. During a breakout junior season, Mosley had 48 receptions for 594 yards and eight TDs. Mosley has posted times of 10.93 and 10.99 in the 100 meters per MileSplit via 247Sports.

No 247Sports crystal balls have been logged for Mosley. On3 does not have any projections for Mosley either. California hosted Mosley the weekend of May 30 and Utah is scheduled for an official visit the weekend of June 20. Mosley has offers from Georgia, Northwestern, SMU and Stanford, among other power conference programs.

Arizona currently has the 67th-ranked class nationally and 14th in the Big XII. Colorado, which usually focuses more on the transfer portal under Deion Sanders and Utah, with an uncertain future for head coach Kyle Whittingham, are the only programs ranked below Arizona in the Big XII.