Five-star CG Brayden Burries announces Arizona commitment on Sportscenter

Arizona moved up to the fourth-ranked class nationally and first in the Big XII in the 247Sports composite rankings after five-star combo guard Brayden Burries committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday. Burries is the 11th prospect, second-ranked CG and top player in California in the 2025 class.

Arizona signed four-star forward Dwayne Aristode in November and received commitments from three-star guard Bryce James in January and five-star forward Koa Peat in March. Burries and Peat project as significant contributors as freshmen and Aristode should be a part of the rotation.

Arizona beat out Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and USC for the commitment from Burries. The Wildcats now have two of the top 11 players in the 2025 class. Peat is the eighth prospect, fourth power forward and top player in Arizona out of Gilbert, Perry in the 2025 class.

The 2025 class is the best one Arizona will sign under Tommy Lloyd. Burries and Peat are the two-highest rated signees under Lloyd and help significantly upgrade the talent on the Arizona roster entering the 2025-26 season. Burries adds scoring on the perimeter that Arizona needed with the departure of Caleb Love.

The No. 11 boys high school basketball recruit Brayden Burries announces his commitment to Arizona on SportsCenter‼️ @SCNext pic.twitter.com/2T3Ys0EVME — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2025

Burries and Peat are the first first-star signees in the same Arizona class under Lloyd. Guards Josh Green and Nico Mannion in 2020 was the last time Arizona had two five-star signees in the same class. The 2019 Arizona class was sixth nationally. The 2019 Arizona class was the most recent top 10 Arizona class before 2025.

Burries announced his decision during Sportscenter on Wednesday, stating, "The key factor was the trust with coach Lloyd and the staff...He's been on me for three years now and he lets his guard play. His playing style fits me perfectly." Arizona has been one of the best offensive teams nationally during Lloyd's four-year tenure.