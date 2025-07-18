Former Arizona OT Jonah Savaiinaea signs guaranteed contract with Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a four-year guaranteed contract with former Arizona offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea on Friday. Savaiinaea was the last of the Miami draft picks to sign. NFL second-round picks have taken longer to sign due to the demand for guaranteed contracts.

Savaiinaea is projected to be the starting right guard or right tackle for Miami in 2025. In three seasons at Arizona, Savaiinaea started in 36 of 37 games. Savaiinaea was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-American team.

Savaiinaea signed an $11.3 million contract with a $4.9 million signing bonus. The base salary for Savaiinaea is $840,000, which is what the cap hit will be for Miami. Savaiinaea did not report to Miami's rookie camp that began on July 15.

Former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins is the only second-round draftee selected ahead of Savaiinaea who has not signed a contract yet. Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Saturday that will likely holdup his contract.

The #Dolphins have agreed to terms with G Jonah Savaiinaea, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The 37th pick’s contract is 100 percent guaranteed over four years in a deal negotiated by @RyanWilliamsA1 of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/MrGvI1CR0J — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 18, 2025

Savaiinaea signed his contract with Miami ahead of veterans reporting to training camp on Tuesday. The Miami offensive line is entering a transition year. In addition to Savaiinaea, second-year player Patrick Paul is the projected starting left tackle and free agent signee James Daniels is expected to be the starting left guard.

Aaron Brewer returns after starting all 17 games at center for Miami in 2024. Austin Jackson will figure into the rotation at RG or RT. Miami was 17th in the NFL in 2025, allowing 2.2 sacks per game and was 28th, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Paul and Savaiinaea are key to the future of the Miami offensive line. Savaiinaea showed he can adapt to a higher level of play when he started all 12 games for Arizona as a true freshman in 2022. Savaiinaea being successful in the NFL should help Brent Brennan and OL coach Josh Oglesby in recruiting to show they develop NFL OL.