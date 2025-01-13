Four Arizona alums participating in NFL Playoffs

Former Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan of the Green Bay Packers and running backs J.J. Taylor of the Houston Texans, Michael Wiley of the Washington Commanders and D.J. Williams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only four Wildcat alums in the 2024 NFL Playoff.

Morgan was the Packers' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After playing in six games and 46 percent of the Green Bay snaps on offense, Morgan was put on injured reserve with a shoulder injury that ended his season. Morgan initially suffered the shoulder injury during summer training camp.

Taylor had 10 carries for nine yards during the regular season for Houston. Taylor has not played since Houston lost 26-23 to the Detroit Lions on November 10. Houston advanced to the AFC Divisional round with a 32-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Washington signed Wiley as an undrafted free agent in April. After being released in August, Wiley was signed to the Washington practice squad. Wiley remained on the Washington practice squad throughout the season. Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Brian Robinson were the only RBs to receive carries for Washington in 2024.

Good luck today in your 1st Playoff game, Mike Wiley @Commanders & DJ Williams @Buccaneers. It was a blast coaching both of you. So proud of the two of you! pic.twitter.com/kGaodbPE8g — Scottie Graham (@ScottieGraham) January 12, 2025

Player Team Position Experience JJ Taylor Houston Texans Running back 3 years Jordan Morgan Green Bay Packers Offensive tackle Rookie-IR D.J. Williams T.B, Buccaneers Running back Rookie Michael Wiley Commanders Running back Rookie

Williams was also undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed with Tampa Bay in May. Similarly to Wiley, Williams was released by Tampa Bay and signed to their practice squad in August. In the only NFL appearance of his career, Williams had two kickoff returns for 54 yards, playing eight snaps versus New Orleans in November.

Barring an injury, Arizona players will not have a big impact in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. Green Bay was eliminated from the playoffs with a 22-10 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. Either Wiley or Williams will be eliminated on Sunday. Taylor and Houston are at Kansas City next weekend with the day and time to be announced.