Four-star 2025 WR Terry Shelton De-commits from Arizona
Arizona lost the top prospect in its 2025 class on Wednesday with a de-commitment from four-star wide receiver Terry Shelton. Shelton is the 208th prospect, 24th WR and 29th player in Texas out of Carrollton Ranchview. Arizona has only two de-commitments since the beginning of the 2024 season.
Shelton took official visits to Arizona, Boston College, Houston, Illinois, Kansas and Texas Tech this summer. Per his 247Sports profile, TCU is the clear leader for Shelton following his de-commitment. At 6'4 and 200 pounds, Shelton was projected as the perfect replacement at Arizona for Tetairoa McMillan.
TCU which is located in Fort Worth is less than 40 miles from Carrollton. Arizona still has a comittment from four-star Orlando Boone WR Isaiah Mizell in the 2025 class. The departure of McMillan after the 2024 season will create a lot of opportunities for potential WRs on Arizona in 2025.
Arizona WRs coach Bobby Wade led the recruitment for Shelton. Shelton thanked Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, Wade and the fanbase for his opportunity to be a part of the program. Shelton did not state when he will make a decision about which program he will commit to next.
The Early National Signing Period for Football commences in three weeks when it begins on December 4 and concludes on December 6. Arizona currently has the 47th overall class nationally and the seventh-best class in the Big XII. The Wildcats signed the 48th-best class in 2024.
Adding transfers will be critical during the 2025 offseason. Arizona has the 56th-ranked roster in the 247Sports 2024 Team Talent composite rankings. The 2024 Arizona roster ranks 11th in the Big XII. Arizona had the 43rd-ranked roster nationally and was eighth in the Big XII in 2023.
Wide receiver projects to be a position of need for Arizona in 2025. Chris Hunter is second among the Arizona WRs in 2024 with 18 receptions for 194 yards and one TD in 2024. Hunter had seven receptions for 102 yards in the last game versus Central Florida. Continued development from Hunter will be important for 2025.