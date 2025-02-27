Full NFL Combine schedule for Arizona football stars this week in Indianapolis

Kicker Tyler Loop, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are the Arizona representatives at the 2025 NFL Combine. McMillan and Savaniinaea are the only players projected to be drafted from Arizona in 2025. Loop is one of only four kickers invited to the 2025 NFL Combine.

Defensive lineman, kickers and linebackers will have their on-field workouts on Thursday. It is not clear which events Loop is participating in. The NFL website lists that there was a "kicking workout" on Wednesday. That is separate from the on-field workouts and drills by the DL, Ks and LB on Thursday.

With defensive backs and tight ends scheduled to have their on-field workouts on Friday, Arizona will not have a representative participating at the combine on the field until Saturday. Running backs, quarterbacks and wideouts (as listed by the NFL) will participate on Saturday.

The NFL Combine is significant for McMillan with reports his stock may be dropping in the draft. ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. via Nick Kendall on X reported "that the league does not view Arizona Wide Receiver TetairoaMcMillan as a top 10 player."

Savaiinaea and the other offensive lineman have their on-field workouts on Sunday, followed by the bench press on Monday. Jordan Morgan who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers was the first offensive lineman selected from Arizona since Eben Britton went to Jacksonville in 2009.

McMillan and Savaiinaea are the only projected draftees from Arizona this year. Although McMillan is falling it is still highly probable he will be drafted in the first round. Savaiinaea is projected to be a second-round pick. Two Arizona players have not been selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft since Trung Canidate and Dennis Northcutt in 2000.

Canidate was the 31st overall pick in the first round by the St. Louis Rams and Northcutt went one pick later to the Cleveland Browns as the first pick in the second round. Arizona needs to continue developing players like McMillan and Savaiinaea to achieve greater success in the future.