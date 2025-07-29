Gabe York scored 23 points, including the Elam Ending winner and Terrell Brown had 14 to lead Eberlein Drive to an 88-75 win over Sideline Cancer in The Basketball Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night. Eberlein Drive will play Best Virginia in the semifinals on Thursday.

Eberlein Drive dominated the first three quarters. Led by York, who scored eight points, Eberlein Drive led 25-17 after one quarter. Eberlein Drive stretched the lead to 44-32 at halftime and 71-52 at the end of the third quarter.

York was 7-13 from the field, 3-8 on three-point attempts and 6-6 from the free throw line with three rebounds and three assists. Brown was 6-9 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line with nine rebounds and three assists, including the dish on the York game winner.

Alonzo Verge Jr., who played two seasons at Arizona State, led Sideline Cancer with 22 points on 8-22, 0-6 on three-point attempts and 6-10 from the free throw line with four rebounds and four assists. Jermaine Marrow was the only other player in double figures for Sideline Cancer with 14 points.

York is making a case to be the most outstanding player in The Basketball Tournament. Through four games, York is third, averaging 19.5 points, tied for second with 14 made three-point field goals and third with 18 made free throws.

Eberlein Drive leads The Basketball Tournament with 43 made three-point field goals and with 65 made and 93 attempted free throws. Brown and York have led a guard-oriented team for Eberlein Drive. Eberlein Drive is in the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Forever Coogs, a Houston alumni team, defeated Eberlein Drive 76-73 in the semifinals in Philadelphia. Eberlein Drive will attempt to advance at least one round further versus Best Virginia, who, as the name suggests, is a West Virginia alumni team.