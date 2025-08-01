Gabe York scored 25 points, including all eight after the Elam Ending was determined, to lead Eberlein Drive to an 85-77 win over Best Virginia in the Semifinals of The Basketball Tournament on Thursday. York has been the best player for Eberlein Drive through the tournament.

Eberlein Drive led Best Virginia 77-75 entering the Elam Ending. York was 7-13 from the floor, 3-8 on three-point attempts and 8-9 from the free throw line with three rebounds and two turnovers. In the Elam Ending, York made three of his four shots from the field in the Elam Ending.

Eberlein Drive led 21-18 after the first quarter but was outscored 22-16 in the second to trail 40-37 at halftime. York scored nine points in the first quarter and had 15 at halftime. Eberlein Drive outscored Best Virginia 27-21 in the third quarter, with York scoring eight points.

Best Virginia outscored Eberlein Drive 14-13 in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to two points entering the Elam Ending. York did not take a shot or score in the fourth quarter. York took over in the Elam Ending to continue being the leader for Eberlein Drive.

Terrell Brown, who played for Arizona during the 2020-21 season and has often been a key player for Eberlein Drive, did not score versus Best Virginia. Terry Taylor with 12 points and Perry Bradshaw and Tommy Rutherford with 10 each were the only other players in double figures for Eberlein Drive.

York is averaging 20.8 points per game on 46.3 percent from the field, 34.9 percent on three-point attempts and 81.3 percent from the free throw line and 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for five games in The Basketball Tournament for Eberlein Drive.

York is third in the tournament with 103 points, first with 17 three-point shots made and tied for first with 26 free throws made. York should lead the tournament in points, free throws and three-point shots. Eberlein Drive plays in The Basketball Tournament Championship game on Sunday versus After Shocks and We Are D3.