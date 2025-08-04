Gabe York has cold night as Eberlein Drive loses in TBT game

Gabe York had an uncharacteristic off night as Eberlein Drive lost 82-67 to Aftershocks in the championship game of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday night in Wichita, Kansas. York scored 11 points on 3-13 from the field, 1-11 on three-point attempts and 4-4 from the free throw line.

York added four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Aftershocks led 18-6 before Eberlein Drive had an 11-0 run to cut the lead to one. The score was 21-20 Aftershocks after one quarter. York scored all four of his first-quarter points with two rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Former Arizona guard Terrell Brown, who played for Arizona during the 2020-21 season, had three points on a shot from beyond the arc, two rebounds and an assist in the first quarter. Eberlein Drive scored the first four points of the second quarter to extend its run to 18-3 to take its first lead of the game.

Aftershocks answered with a 10-0 run and took a 46-37 halftime lead. York had seven points and halftime and Brown had three. Eberlein Drive got as close as 55-50 but trailed 67-58 at the end of the third quarter. Brown had five points in the third quarter and York four as Eberlein Drive and Aftershocks each scored 21 points.

Brown and York were held scoreless in the fourth quarter as they each missed their only shot from the field. Aftershocks outscored Eberlein Drive seven to six before the Elam Ending was set. Eberlein Drive trailed Aftershocks 74-64 entering the Elam Ending.

After Eberlein Drive scored the first two points of the Elam Ending, Aftershocks scored the next six to put themselves two points away from the title. Brown made a free throw to end the run and cut the deficit to 80-67. Marcus Keene of Aftershocks answered with two free throws, earning them the title.

Eberlein Drive was led by Junathaen Watson with 14 points and Anthony Clemmons had 13. Keene led all scorers in the championship game with 22 as four Aftershocks players finished in double figures. Aftershocks is a Wichita State alumni team. York's college career ended in the 2016 NCAA Tournament to Wichita State.