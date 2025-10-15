Game Times and TV Networks Announced for 2025-26 Arizona season

The Arizona basketball program released its game times and television networks for the 2025-26 basketball season on Tuesday. Arizona opens the season with an exhibition game against St. Mary's on Saturday at 2 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+.

Arizona plays defending national champion Florida in the regular season on November 3 at 5:00 PM MST on TNT. Including two exhibition games, Arizona will appear eight times on ESPN+. All but one Big XII game will appear on the traditional television networks.

The second and final regular-season game for Arizona on TNT is the game after Florida against Utah Tech. Games against UCLA on November 14 and the Big XII opener on January 3 are on Peacock. The CBS Sports Network will televise Denver at Arizona on November 24.

Arizona will make its first of seven appearances on ESPN against Auburn on December 6 with an 8:00 PM MST tipoff. ESPN2 will televise the first of four Arizona games on December 20 against San Diego State with an 8:30 PM Tipoff from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Arizona games at UConn on November 19, against Kansas State on January 7, Arizona State on January 14 and Cincinnati on January 21 are on FS1. CBS will televise West Virginia at Arizona on January 24. Arizona at Houston on February 21 will be televised by ABC with a 1:00 PM MST Tipoff.

Arizona will have 15 games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, seven on ESPN+, four on FS1, two on Peacock, the first two on TNT and one each on ABC, CBS and CBS Sports Network. ESPN+ and Peacock require separate subscriptions. Check your provider to see if they have CBS Sports Network.

Once Arizona begins Big XII play, games are more accessible during conference play in 2025-26 than they were during the 2025-25 season. The Utah game on Peacock is the only Big XII game in 2026 that will require a separate subscription from more traditional television.