Genesis Smith return encouraging for Arizona transfers and 2025 secondary

The withdrawal by Arizona safety Genesis Smith from the transfer portal on Thursday is encouraging for the entire program and specifically the secondary entering the 2025 season. Smith will be joined by three incoming transfers in the secondary who have committed to Arizona since Sunday.

San Jose State cornerback Michael Dansby committed to Arizona on Sunday. Dansby was followed by former Texas and San Jose CB Jay'Vion Cole on Monday and safety Jshawn Frausto-Ramos on Wednesday. Cole, Dansby, Frausto-Ramos and Smith project to be starters for Arizona in 2025.

Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority reported Smith visited his former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch at Washington before making his decision to return to Tucson. Smith had 64 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2024 per his official Arizona profile page.

The return of Smith to the Arizona defense can set the foundation for 2025 like quarterback Noah Fifita announcing he would remain with the Wildcats did for the offense and the entire program next season. The hope is that Fifita and Smith returning for Arizona in 2025 will make other Wildcats in the transfer portal reconsider.

With Smith withdrawing, Arizona has 30 players remaining in the transfer portal. In addition to the additions of Cole, Dansby and Frausto-Ramos, Arizona added edge rusher Chancellor Owens from Northwestern State and wide receivers Luke Wysong of New Mexico and Kris Hutson of Washington State.

The six-member Arizona recruiting class is 31st nationally. That number will grow exceptionally throughout the offseason. Arizona will almost definitely continue to add players during the second transfer portal window this spring.

Smith will be the most experienced returning player for Arizona in the secondary entering 2025 with 25 games played over the last two seasons. With Duane Akina who is one of the best secondary coaches nationally leading, Arizona should be able to develop chemistry with their defensive backs in the 2025 off-season.