Georgia transfer WR asks if he should commit to Arizona on social media

Georgia transfer wide receiver Michael Jackson III posted a simple question about AZ?? (notcommitted) to X on Sunday. The post by Jackson III came with him in a picture in a full Arizona uniform. After three seasons at USC, Jackson caught one pass for 10 yards in four games with Georgia in 2024.

Jackson had 47 receptions for 508 yards and five touchdowns, two carries for 72 yards and 18 punt returns for 100 yards in three seasons at USC. Entering his fifth college season, Jackson would have one year of eligibility remaining. On3 ranks Jackson as the 817th transfer and 131 WR in the 2025 portal.

Jackson was the 287th-ranked player, 15th athlete and second athlete in Nevada in the 2021 class per On3 out of Las Vegas Desert Pines per On3. Arizona added Kris Hutson from Washington State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico at WR to its 2025 roster.

Wide receiver is a critical position for Arizona entering the 2025 season. Tetairoa McMillan who set the Arizona career record for receiving yards during the 2024 season is entering the 2025 NFL Draft where he is projected to be a first-round pick. Arizona will have to use a collective effort to replace McMIllan's elite production.

Jackson would add depth for Arizona at WR and potentially provide a boost as a punt returner. Arizona was 103rd nationally averaging 5.59 yards per punt return in 2024. Jackson averaged 6.4 yards per punt return in 2022 with USC and 5.6 YPR in three seasons with the Trojans.

The initial projection for Jackson III was a multi-year Power Four starter. Jackson was labeled as a threat to gain large chunks of yards in his 247Sports high scouting report by Greg Biggins. Jackson has 10 receptions of 15 or more yards and two of 25 plus. Jackson has one more chance to reach his potential as a four-star high school prospect.