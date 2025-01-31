Gilbert Arenas son Alijah picks USC over Arizona and three blue blood programs

Arizona basketball legacy Alijah Arenas chose USC over the Wildcats, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisville on Thursday during his Father Gilbert's podcast on Thursday by facetiming Trojans' head coach Eric Musselman. Arenas is a 6'6, 195-pound shooting guard who reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025.

Matt Moreno of GoAZCats reported Musselman spoke with Arenas every day and the relationship they built is why he chose USC. Gilbert Arenas wanted Alijah to go to Arizona, but the relationship with USC ultimately won out. Most coaches state the most important thing in recruiting is relationships.

Arenas is the seventh-ranked player nationally, the top-ranked shooting guard and second in California in the 2025 class per the 247Sports composite rankings. The commitment to USC allows Arenas to stay close to home. Arenas lives in Chatsworth, California which is about 33 miles from USC.

Arenas is averaging 31.8 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 49.31 from the field, 38.45 percent on three-point attempts and 72.55 percent on free throws in two-plus seasons playing for Chatsworth.

ALIJAH ARENAS COMMITS TO USC 🔥🎉👏 pic.twitter.com/oJ1dPvr32O — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 30, 2025

Four-star forward Dwayne Aristode signed with Arizona in the Early Signing Period in November and 6'4 shooting guard Bryce James, the son of Lebron on New Year's Day. USC has three commitments with the pledge from Arenas on Thursday. The USC class ranks seventh nationally.

Aristode and James form the 51st-ranked 2025 class. Arizona is in an excellent position to still sign their best class under Tommy Lloyd. On3 projects Arizona with a 75.8 percent chance to sign five-star 2025 power forward Koa Peat and the leader for five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries.

Guard Caleb Love and forward Trey Townsend are the only players in the Arizona rotation who are in their final seasons of eligibility. Several other Arizona players have decisions to make about the 2025 NBA Draft. Expect Tommy Lloyd and his staff to be active in the transfer portal depending on who leaves after the season.