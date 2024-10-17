Have Arizona football fans lost their way?
The secondary definition of a fanatic is defined as "a person exhibiting excessive enthusiasm and intense uncritical devotion toward some controversial matter."The controversial matter for Arizona football fans has become the head coach. Hatred towards Jedd Fisch leaving has turned to Brent Brennan.
When Fisch left to take the job at Washington in January he was called deceitful, deceptive, a liar and a traitor. The hatred towards Fisch was similar to when Larry Smith left Arizona to become the head coach at USC following the 1986 season. Fisch and Smith left Arizona for better programs with far more history.
Fisch led Arizona to only the fourth 10-win season in program history in 2023. With recency bias, it seems that most Arizona fans have forgotten they started 3-3 in 2023. Dick Tomey led Arizona to 10-win seasons in 1993 and 1998 and Rich Rodriguez guided the Wildcats to 10 wins in 2014.
Because of the late timing of the departure of Fisch, former Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke was limited in candidates. Most other candidates were hired when the dominoes that triggered Brennan being hired by Arizona began when Nick Saban retired from Alabama.
Kalen DeBoer left Washington to succeed Saban. Fisch then succeeded DeBoar which led Brennan to Arizona. Arizona lost 28 players to the transfer portal. Nine players went with Fisch as transfers to Washington. Among the transfers were starters, running back Jonah Coleman and cornerback Ephesians Prysock.
Brennan was able to convince five players who previously entered the transfer portal to stay. That included starting cornerback Tacario Davis and tight end Keyan Burnett. Davis is a future NFL Draft pick. The foundation for Arizona in 2024 was set when quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetaiora McMillan decided to stay.
Fifita has been inconsistent this season.. The loss of WR Jacob Cowing to the NFL was greater than anticipated. No WR has stepped up to be a secondary option for Fifita opposite McMillan. Running back Quali Conley is second on Arizona in receptions and Burnett is second in receiving yards.
Arizona was 21st in both preseason polls. The 21st ranking meant with the expanded College Football Playoff, Arizona was projected to get to a mid-tier bowl. Some projections had Arizona as a CFP Sleeper. Utah and Kansas State were the only teams on the 2024 Arizona schedule in the preseason rankings.
The fanaticism of sports fans has become more prevalent with the inception of social media. The immediacy of being able to comment the second a play happens and the footprint that creates led to social media accounts like Freezing Cold Takes. Any coach deserves respect and to be judged beyond half a season.