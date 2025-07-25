Hawaii at Arizona early point spread for season opener is out

Arizona is a 14.5-point favorite over Hawaii for its 2025 season opener in early odds posted by FanDuel. Hawaii is -118 at +14.5 and Arizona is -104. Arizona is -580 on the money line and Hawaii is +420. The over/under is 55.5. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona was 1-5 as a favorite against the point spread in 2024 with all of those games at home. Arizona beat New Mexico 61-39 as a 28-point favorite in the 2024 season opener. The only game Arizona covered as a home favorite in 2024 was a 27-3 win over Houston when the Wildcats were -1.0.

Hawaii was 5-3 as an underdog against the spread in 2024 and 1-3 on the road when receiving points. Hawaii beat Football Bowl Subdivision Delaware State 35-14 as a 40.5-point favorite in its 2024 season opener. A week before playing Arizona, Hawaii is a 1.5-point favorite over Stanford in its 2025 season opener.

Four of the six games when Arizona was a favorite went under the total. Six of the 12 2024 Arizona games overall were under the total. Arizona exceeded the 60.5 over/under total on its own in the 2024 season opener. The over was exceeded only once in 2024 when Hawaii was a road underdog.

Hawaii lost 27-24 as a 1.5-point underdog at San Diego State with an over/under of 47.5. The first four 2024 Hawaii games went under the total. Five of the last eight 2024 Hawaii games, including the last three, were under the total.

Arizona was 114th nationally in 2024, averaging 21.8 points per game. Hawaii was 111th nationally in 2024, averaging 22.8 PPG. Arizona was 109th nationally in 2024, allowing 31.8 PPG and Hawaii was 75th with opponents scoring 26.0 PPG.

Although it's early and Arizona is expected to be improved offensively in 2025, the trends from 2025 and scoring numbers from the Wildcats and Hawaii project a low-scoring game. The 55.5-point number is a high one that projects under just over five weeks before week one.