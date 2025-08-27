Hawaii at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather and series history

Arizona opens its 2025 season on Saturday night versus Hawaii. Hawaii began its season with a 23-20 walk-off game-winning field goal in week zero. The connections between Arizona and Hawaii run deep throughout the states' and football programs' histories.

Saturday is Pacific Islander Heritage night at Arizona Stadium. Arizona and Hawaii are connected through Dick Tomey, the winningest coach in the history of both programs. Tomey finished his career at San Jose State. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State before he was hired by the Wildcats.

The game against Hawaii is the first of three consecutive home games for Arizona to begin the season. Arizona hosts Weber State on September 6 and Kansas State on September 12 before a bye week. The Wildcats are opening at home for the third consecutive season.

Arizona defeated New Mexico 61-39 to open the 2024 season and Northern Arizona 38-3 in the 2023 season opener. Arizona has won three consecutive season openers that began with a 38-20 win at San Diego State in 2022. A 24-16 loss to BYU in Las Vegas was the last time Arizona lost a season opener.

How to Watch Hawaii at Arizona

Hawaii at Arizona will kick off at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on TNT with J.B. Long on play-by-play, Mike Golic Jr. as the analyst and Allie LaForce as the sideline reporter.

Hawaii at Arizona Odds

Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite by the FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 52.5. The over is -105 and the under is -115. Hawaii is +570 and Arizona is -850 on the Moneyline.

Hawaii at Arizona Injury Report

Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado is the only player listed on the injury report for both teams by Covers.Com.

Hawaii at Arizona Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tucson at kickoff is projected to be around 96 degrees and mostly clear skies with Humidity approximately 31 percent, according to The Weather Channel.

Arizona versus Hawaii All-Time Series

Arizona has won five of six games versus Hawaii. Hawaii beat Arizona 45-38 in 2019 in the last game they played. Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate had a 30-yard run on the last play but was stopped at the one yardline as Hawaii preserved the win.