Hawaii releases depth chart for season opener, could be preview at Arizona

Hawaii released its depth chart for its season opener versus Stanford on Saturday. After hosting Stanford on Saturday, Hawaii is at Arizona on August 30 in the season opener for the Wildcats. The Hawaii depth chart is topped by starting quarterback Micah Alejado.

Alejado completed 70.0 percent of his pass attempts in 2024 for 585 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. In a 38-30 win over New Mexico in the final game of the 2024 regular season, Alejado completed 37 passes in 57 attempts for 469 yards and five TDs with 10 carries for 54 yards.

Transfers Jackson Harris from Stanford and Brandon White from Kentucky, preseason All-Mountain West selections Pofele Ashlock and Nick Cenacle are listed as the wide receivers. Asklock and Cenacle are expected to be the slot receivers.

Cenacle led Hawaii with 63 receptions for 721 yards in 2024. Ashlock was second on Hawaii with 61 receptions for 629 yards in 2024. Ashlock and Cenacle tied for the Hawaii lead with six TD receptions. Ashlock had three 100-yard receiving games in 2024 and Cenacle had two.

First depth chart of 2025 Hawaii Football season has been released ahead of Saturday’s kickoff against Stanford #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 @KHONnews @khon2SportsTV pic.twitter.com/VbBUTtan2H — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 18, 2025

Eight Hawaii players other than Ashlock and Cenacle were selected preseason All-Mountain West by media outlets other than the official team voted on by the conference writers. Hawaii plays a modern run-and-shoot offense under head coach Timmy Chang, who was a record-setting QB for the Rainbow Warriors.

Safety Peter Manuma leads the Hawai'i defense as the leading returning tackler. Manuma was fourth on Hawaii during the 2024 season with 43 tackles and added 3.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Hawaii returns six on offense, seven on defense and one on special teams in 2025.

Hawaii is 70th nationally in SP+ returning production, per Bill Connelly of ESPN. Connelly lists Hawaii as having 53.0 percent of its overall production returning in 2025, 42.0 percent on offense and 65.0 percent on defense, which is 21st nationally. Having already played a game will give Hawaii a slight advantage at Arizona.

Stanford at Hawaii will kick off at 4:30 Mountain Standard Time on Saturday on CBS. Hawaii at Arizona will kick off at 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on August 30 on TNT. The game versus Hawai'i is the first of two for Arizona scheduled for national TV. Kansas State at Arizona has a 6:00 PM MST kickoff on Fox Sports.