Hawaii run and shoot, up-tempo offense will challenge Arizona defensively

Arizona will be tested by the Hawaii offense that plays four wide receivers, spreading in the field in an up-tempo offense. Hawaii averaged a play every 21.1 seconds in their 23-20 win over Stanford on Saturday. Hawaii ran 64 plays to 73 for Stanford and was on offense for 23:54.

North Texas was first nationally in 2025 averaging a play every 19.9 seconds. Hawaii was 36th nationally in 2024 averaging a play every 24.9 seconds. The 21.1 seconds Hawaii averaged against Stanford on Saturday would have ranked third nationally in 2024.

Hawaii was 17th nationally in 2024 averaging 73.4 plays per game. Hawaii was below their 2024 average in the win over Stanford on Saturday. Arizona opponents were 101st in 2024 averaging a play every 27.0 seconds. The Wildcats were 52nd, allowing 67.8 plays per game.

Hawaii is entering its fourth season under head coach Timmy Chang, a record-setting quarterback for the Rainbows from 2000 through 2004. Chang is part of a long line of Hawaii run-and-shoot QBs that includes the late Colt Brennan, the first cousin of Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

Redshirt freshman Micah Alejado is the latest Hawaii run-and-shoot QB. Alejado completed 27 passes in 39 attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and 10 carries for 36 yards against Stanford. Hawaii had 40 pass attempts and 24 runs versus Stanford.

Hawaii was methodical offensively with only three pass plays of 15 yards or more. The Rainbows had four runs of 10 yards or more, including a 30-yard scramble by Alejado. Six of Hawaii's drives versus Stanford were six plays or more. Stanford was able to get off the field on third down, holding Hawaii to three of ten.

Hawaii ran a run-and-shoot offense for 15 seasons from 1998 through 2023 and that continues under Chang. The Rainbows were 23rd nationally in 2022 averaging 268.2 passing YPG. Arizona was 103rd nationally in 2024 allowing 239.0 passing YPG. The Arizona pass defense needs to show improvement versus Hawaii.