Henri Veesaar had one of the best games of his collegiate career on Monday night versus TCU.

The performance by Henri Veesaar versus TCU on Monday night is extremely encouraging for the remainder of Arizona's season. Veesaar is critical for Arizona on the front line after head coach Tommy Lloyd told reporters on Monday night that center Motiejus Krivas is likely to miss the remainder of the season.

Veesar scored 15 points on 6-7 from the floor, 1-2 on three-point attempts and 2-3 from the free throw line with six rebounds, four assists and one block as Arizona won its inaugural Big XII game 90-81 over TCU on Monday night at McKale Center. The win was the third consecutive for Arizona to improve to 7-5.

By any measure Veesaar's performance versus TCU was the second-best of his career, but his most impressive. Veesaar set a career-high with 16 points on 5-5 from the floor, 2-2 on three-point attempts and 4-4 from the free throw line with four rebounds and one block versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2022.

Veesar played 18 minutes versus TCU, which was the fourth-highest of his career. With Krivas out, expect Veesaar to see an increase in minutes if he continues to perform at the level he did versus TCU. Veesaar is averaging 6.9 PPG, 4,3 RPG, 1.1 APG, while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 68.8 on free throws.

Unfortunately it's a season-ending injury for Motiejus Krivas.



Veesaar gives Arizona a different skill set than starting center Tobe Awaka or Krivas. Veesaar is not as physical as Awaka or Krivas but provides a more versatile skill set with his mobility and ability to occasionally shoot the three. Awaka and Veesaar will receive the majority of minutes for Arizona at center and could play together.

Arizona faces its toughest game at this point of the season on Saturday at Cincinnati. The Bearcats start 7'0, 220-pound center Aziz Bandaogo who averages 9.6 PPG and 5.6 RPG and brings 6'11 forward Arriten Page off the bench. Veesaar is going to have to be a key contributor for Arizona in the Big XII.